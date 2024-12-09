YesMadam, a Noida-based beauty service platform, has recently come under fire for allegedly laying off over 100 employees shortly after conducting a survey to assess workplace stress levels. The company's decision to terminate staff who reported feeling stressed has sparked outrage and raised ethical questions about corporate practices.

The layoffs were communicated via an email from the Human Resources department, which stated that the company had conducted a survey to gauge employee stress. The email expressed gratitude for the feedback received but concluded with the controversial decision to part ways with employees who indicated significant stress. It read: "To ensure that no one remains stressed at work, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with employees who indicated significant stress"

This abrupt action, effective immediately, has led to widespread criticism on social media, with many labeling it as a toxic response to employee concerns. Anushka Dutta, a UX copywriter at YesMadam and one of those laid off, expressed her frustration on LinkedIn, questioning the ethics of firing employees who were merely voicing their struggles: "What's happening at YesMadam? First you conduct a random survey and then fire us overnight because we're feeling stressed? And not just me—100 other people have been fired too" 236.



The decision has ignited a wave of backlash from both current and former employees, as well as observers on social media. Critics have condemned the layoffs as inhumane and indicative of a toxic work culture. Comments on Dutta's post highlighted disbelief and anger at what many perceive as a public relations failure rather than a genuine effort to improve employee welfare. One commenter remarked:

"That is the most inhumane way to lay off people... This speaks of the toxic work culture and the services you offer".



There are ongoing discussions about whether the layoffs represent a genuine corporate decision or if they are part of an elaborate public relations stunt aimed at garnering attention. The lack of transparency surrounding these actions has only fueled speculation and concern about YesMadam's treatment of its workforce.