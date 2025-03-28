In an era where internet is loaded with controversial contents and heated debates, a heartwarming gesture by a stranger towards a Bangladeshi journalist is winning hearts online, at the same time, netizens are in splits!

In a now-viral video, a Bangladeshi journalist named Redwan Ahmed Shawon was in the middle of a live coverage when a stranger stops by! No, not to interrupt, but to adjust his collar!

Surprising, isn't it?

Redwan, a reporter for news channel Ekhon TV, shared the now-viral clip on Facebook. In the 10-second-long video, he is seen delivering a live coverage when a stranger walks up to him, fixes his slightly-folded collar and leaves as if nothing happened!

So, tell us if your OCD is this bad! (Apologies for being dramatic).

The journalist captioned the video, "Pookie Hujur", sparking online reactions.

Here's how netizens reacted

“This is the kind of positivity we need in the world! What a wholesome moment", an user commented.

Another user wrote, “The man fixed his collar like a caring elder. Such small gestures make life beautiful.”

"Bro just walked in like a strict schoolteacher and made sure the student looked proper!” a third joined.