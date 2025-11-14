'Yeh kya pistol dikha raha': Delhi man pulls out gun at Uber driver after heated argument over double-booked ride

According to the NCMIndia Council for Men's Affairs, the passenger had booked two rides simultaneously, which led to confusion when both drivers arrived at the location.

A disturbing incident unfolded in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar when a passenger allegedly pulled out a gun after a clash between him and the Uber driver over a ride booking.

According to the NCMIndia Council for Men's Affairs, the passenger had booked two rides simultaneously, leading to confusion when both drivers arrived at the location. The heated argument started when one of the drivers asked him about double-booking the ride. Matter escalated when the passenger took out a forearm to threaten one of the drivers.

In the video, the driver can be heard asking the passenger why he was showing a gun and whether he intended to shoot him.

“Yeh kya pistol dikhaa rahe ho tum mujhe? Goli maaroge mujhe? (Why are you showing me a pistol? Will you shoot me?”

“Main jaa rahaa hoon yahaan se (I’m leaving from here),” the passenger replied that he was leaving the spot.

The video captured the driver moving closer to record the weapon on camera, while the passenger repeatedly attempted to hide it behind his back.

The driver requested, “Pistol dikhaao na (Show the pistol, then),” but the man refused. Locals at the scene eventually intervened and asked the driver to let the matter go before it could get worse.

The video has sparked outrage, with users asking the authorities to take strict action against the passenger.

