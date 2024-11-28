The video, which was posted on YouTube, shows a group of men carefully bringing the massive garland to the wedding venue.

A viral video of a Pakistani groom receiving a 35-foot-long cash garland as a wedding gift has taken the internet by storm, sparking a mix of admiration, amusement, and surprise. The extravagant gesture, shared widely on social media, shows the groom draped in a garland made up of nearly 2,000 currency notes, estimated to be worth around 1 lakh Pakistani rupees (approximately 30,000 INR). The impressive wedding gift, created by the groom’s brother from Kotla Jam in Punjab, Pakistan, is a symbol of wealth and celebration.

The video, which was posted on YouTube, shows a group of men carefully bringing the massive garland to the wedding venue. As the groom is draped in the glittering cash, his amused expression and the grandeur of the moment have captured the attention of netizens worldwide.

Watch

While cash garlands are not uncommon in South Asian weddings, the Pakistani groom's 35-foot accessory has set the internet abuzz. The clip has quickly gained traction on Instagram, where many viewers have been quick to share their thoughts. “Anything can happen in Pakistan,” wrote one Instagram user, while another joked, “He’s wearing the entire country’s GDP. "Yeh dikhawa kar ke kya hoga" another user wrote.