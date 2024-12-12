With billions of views, these trends reflect India’s collective digital heartbeat.

As 2024 ends, YouTube has shared its list of the most popular videos, creators, and trends that captured the hearts of Indian viewers. The platform highlighted a mix of grand events, viral trends, and creative content that reflected the nation’s interests. From cricket to cultural milestones, YouTube became a space where billions of views turned ordinary moments into unforgettable memories. Indian creators and music also left a lasting impact, showcasing talent that resonated with audiences worldwide.

With billions of views, these trends reflect India’s collective digital heartbeat:

Ambani Wedding

The Ambani wedding was the most-watched event on YouTube this year, with over 6.5 billion views across videos that mentioned "Ambani" and "Wedding." The lavish celebration and its stunning visuals fascinated viewers, making it one of the biggest digital moments of 2024.

Moye Moye

The playful phrase "Moye Moye" turned into a massive internet sensation, collecting 4.5 billion views. This quirky trend became a fun and light-hearted part of online conversations, showing how simple ideas can capture millions of hearts.

Cricket

Cricket remained India’s top passion on YouTube, with billions of views for events like the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, IPL, and Paris Olympics. Videos featuring match highlights, behind-the-scenes moments, and memorable performances kept fans engaged all year.

Diljit Dosanjh

Videos about Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh attracted nearly 4 billion views, proving his popularity among global audiences.

Indian Creators

Indian creators reached new heights in 2024. Sujal Thakral gained 33.5 million subscribers, and Filmy Suraj Actor earned 32.5 million followers. Content in regional languages like Marathi and Garhwali also gained international appreciation, reflecting the power of local stories.

Music

Songs like “Kurchi Madathapetti” and “Aaj Ki Raat” became crowd favourites. On YouTube Shorts, hits like “Dhana” inspired creative remixes and dance trends, turning them into unforgettable tracks of the year.