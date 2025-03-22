A viral video shows a clever bowler transferring the ball behind his back from his left hand to his right before delivering it, surprising viewers with his unique bowling style.

A video is going viral on social media that has left cricket fans and viewers completely surprised. In this clip, a bowler is seen throwing the ball in a style that appears unbelievable at first glance. While watching the video at normal speed, it looks like the bowler is using his left hand and twisting his arm in a strange way to deliver the ball straight. Many people were left wondering how someone could manage to bowl so straight with such an unusual action.

However, viewers who watched the video closely — especially at 0.25x slow motion — uncovered the clever trick behind this unique bowling style. The bowler isn’t actually bowling with his left hand. Instead, he quickly moves the ball behind his back and transfers it from his left hand to his right hand in one swift motion. After this smooth transfer, he delivers the ball using his right hand. This clever move happens so fast that it’s almost impossible to notice in real-time.

Ye kahan se bowling kar hai bhai pic.twitter.com/wSyoy3P2tY — Keh Ke Peheno (coolfunnytshirt) March 21, 2025

In the comments section of the viral video, people are both amazed and amused. One user wrote, "Ladka talented hai. Ball side me bhi nahi ja raha. How is it possible to throw straight with this style?" Another commented, "Dhyan se dekho! He is throwing with his right hand only!" Some users even called the trick 'unbelievable' and praised the bowler's creativity and skills.

Such rare talent and innovative action are winning hearts on the internet, with many viewers replaying the clip multiple times to understand how the trick is done. Cricket fans are calling this bowler not only talented but also extremely smart for being able to deceive the eyes of so many people with his fast hand movement.