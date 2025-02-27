Mukhate has combined the beats with the “Hello Pooja” dialogues, resulting in what he refers to as a “dialogue mashup” that has garnered praise from his fans and followers.

Music Producer Yashraj Mukhate has once again captivated the Internet with his latest creation—a remix of the trending “Hello Pooja” phenomenon that has taken over Instagram. This remix features an infectious blend of catchy beats and humorous dialogues.

Staying true to his signature style, Mukhate has combined the beats with the “Hello Pooja” dialogues, resulting in what he refers to as a “dialogue mashup” that has garnered praise from his fans and followers. The original "Hello Pooja" video showcases three women engaged in conversation, with one of them being Pooja.

The video quickly went viral, amassing over four million views and capturing significant attention online. Notably, music maestro AR Rahman reacted to Mukhate’s latest creation, commenting “Of course” along with a heart emoji. Additionally, renowned singer Salim Merchant praised the mashup, describing it as “awesome.”

Social media users could not stop themselves from praising Yashraj's creativity as taking to the comment section they expressed their thoughts about his latest song. One user wrote, "Converting Simple words to Music...U r genius."

Another said, "This is such a banger." A third user wrote, "Adele's hello is crying in corner."

When Yashraj Mukhate transformed dialogues from the TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya into a catchy track, the entire nation was dancing along and asking, “Rasode mein kaun tha?” Since then, Mukhate has gained immense popularity on social media for his unique ability to turn dialogues into infectious music that resonates with listeners.

Last year, Yashraj Mukhate created a hilarious song based on actor Keerthy Suresh’s comments about dosa. The inspiration for the song came from an interview where Keerthy repeatedly answered questions with her favorite food choice: dosa, which became the central theme of Mukhate’s new track.

Mukhate has gained a significant following on social media, boasting over two million followers on Instagram. Some of his most well-known works include "Lappu Sa Sachin," "Aaj Toh Sunday Hai," and, of course, "Rasode Mein Kaun Tha."