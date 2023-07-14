'Yamuna ji reclaims its course': Old illustrations gain viral attention as Delhi grapples with flood

Headlines

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar joins Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as they tap a foot on What Jhumka

NEET UG Counselling 2023 scheduled released at mcc.nic.in, Round 1 registration to begin on July 20

Meet IAS Ashish Gupta, who replaced Tina Dabi as Jaisalmer Collector; reason for UPSC topper's absence revealed

'Bhatta phenk raha hai': Virat Kohli allegedly questions West Indies star's bowling action

Meet Trinetra Haldar, Karnataka's first trans woman doctor, quit medicine for acting and will star in Made In Heaven 2

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Your code did not work': IIT graduate's AI-generated cover letter backfires, internet reacts

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar joins Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as they tap a foot on What Jhumka

NEET UG Counselling 2023 scheduled released at mcc.nic.in, Round 1 registration to begin on July 20

Youngest players to hit century in Test cricket

5 best juices to improve eyesight

8 Superfoods to get rid of migraine or headache naturally

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

“Will form the Karnataka government soon…” Congress MP Randeep Surjewala

DNA: In-depth analysis of Dorsey's leftist ideology

Odisha Train Accident: Rescue operations complete, restoration starts, probe underway: Rail Minister

Rohit Shetty heaps praise on Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue, says ‘there’s blockbuster written in every frame’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Watch: Tiger Zinda Hai actor Gavie Chahal wades through flood waters in Punjab to provide food, aid to affected people

HomeViral

viral

'Yamuna ji reclaims its course': Old illustrations gain viral attention as Delhi grapples with flood

People have taken the liberty to share compelling before-and-after images depicting the river's past grandeur when it flowed near the back wall of the iconic Red Fort. Vintage paintings and old photographs have flooded platforms like Twitter and Instagram, aiming to showcase the Yamuna River in all

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 02:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After a span of 45 years, the mighty Yamuna River has surged back to life, reclaiming what rightfully belongs to her. Not even the affluent and upscale localities of Delhi were spared from the wrath of the Yamuna's forceful resurgence.

This remarkable phenomenon has ignited numerous discussions on various social media platforms. People have taken the liberty to share compelling before-and-after images depicting the river's past grandeur when it flowed near the back wall of the iconic Red Fort. Vintage paintings and old photographs have flooded platforms like Twitter and Instagram, aiming to showcase the Yamuna River in all its majestic glory, rather than the painfully polluted and diminished stream it has become.

See viral tweets here:

The Yamuna River has been surging above the danger mark of 205.33 meters since Sunday, and on Wednesday, it breached the previous all-time record of 207.49 meters. This surge can be attributed to a multitude of factors, including incessant rainfall. The last time such a situation unfolded was in 1978, and memories of that time are mostly bleak and disheartening.

Toxic foam and sewage-laden water have unfortunately become synonymous with the Yamuna River in recent times. However, it is crucial to remember that this mighty river was not always in such a polluted and contaminated state that we witness today. In the past, the Yamuna River served as the lifeline of the ancient city of Delhi, providing drinking water to many settlers who established themselves along its banks.

On Thursday, floodwaters from the Yamuna River reached a section of the Ring Road situated between the Red Fort and Salimgarh Fort. Social media was flooded with visuals showcasing knee-deep water near the northern walls of the Mughal-era Red Fort. This served as a stark reminder of the force and magnitude of the Yamuna's resurgence.

The resurfacing of the Yamuna River has reignited conversations about the significance of preserving and restoring our natural water bodies. The stark contrast between the river's past and present condition calls for urgent action to address the rampant pollution and degradation that has plagued the Yamuna. It is imperative to recognize and restore the historical importance and ecological value that the Yamuna River once held.

As the river's forceful resurgence continues to captivate attention and dominate discussions, it is hoped that it will serve as a wake-up call for both authorities and citizens alike. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rohit Shetty heaps praise on Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue, says ‘there’s blockbuster written in every frame’

'Bhatta phenk raha hai': Virat Kohli allegedly questions West Indies star's bowling action

Meet IAS Ashish Gupta, who replaced Tina Dabi as Jaisalmer Collector; reason for UPSC topper's absence revealed

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar joins Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as they tap a foot on What Jhumka

Shah Rukh Khan reveals wife Gauri Khan, son AbRam’s reaction to Jawan prevue

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE