'Yamuna ji reclaims its course': Old illustrations gain viral attention as Delhi grapples with flood

After a span of 45 years, the mighty Yamuna River has surged back to life, reclaiming what rightfully belongs to her. Not even the affluent and upscale localities of Delhi were spared from the wrath of the Yamuna's forceful resurgence.

This remarkable phenomenon has ignited numerous discussions on various social media platforms. People have taken the liberty to share compelling before-and-after images depicting the river's past grandeur when it flowed near the back wall of the iconic Red Fort. Vintage paintings and old photographs have flooded platforms like Twitter and Instagram, aiming to showcase the Yamuna River in all its majestic glory, rather than the painfully polluted and diminished stream it has become.

A river never forgets! Even after decades and centuries pass, the river would come back to recapture its borders. Yamuna reclaims it's floodplain. #Yamuna #DelhiFloods pic.twitter.com/VGjkvcW3yg — Harsh Vats (@HarshVatsa7) July 13, 2023

Ca 1815. Red Fort from the Nigambodh Ghat. Delhi.



Yamuna ji will eventually reclaim what is hers! Deal with it! #DelhiFlood pic.twitter.com/6Yi8opsx14 — (@veejaysai) July 13, 2023

The Yamuna River has been surging above the danger mark of 205.33 meters since Sunday, and on Wednesday, it breached the previous all-time record of 207.49 meters. This surge can be attributed to a multitude of factors, including incessant rainfall. The last time such a situation unfolded was in 1978, and memories of that time are mostly bleak and disheartening.

Toxic foam and sewage-laden water have unfortunately become synonymous with the Yamuna River in recent times. However, it is crucial to remember that this mighty river was not always in such a polluted and contaminated state that we witness today. In the past, the Yamuna River served as the lifeline of the ancient city of Delhi, providing drinking water to many settlers who established themselves along its banks.

On Thursday, floodwaters from the Yamuna River reached a section of the Ring Road situated between the Red Fort and Salimgarh Fort. Social media was flooded with visuals showcasing knee-deep water near the northern walls of the Mughal-era Red Fort. This served as a stark reminder of the force and magnitude of the Yamuna's resurgence.

The resurfacing of the Yamuna River has reignited conversations about the significance of preserving and restoring our natural water bodies. The stark contrast between the river's past and present condition calls for urgent action to address the rampant pollution and degradation that has plagued the Yamuna. It is imperative to recognize and restore the historical importance and ecological value that the Yamuna River once held.

As the river's forceful resurgence continues to captivate attention and dominate discussions, it is hoped that it will serve as a wake-up call for both authorities and citizens alike.