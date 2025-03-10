When a user asked Grok to identify the individuals in the photo, the chatbot mistakenly claimed they were Pakistani singer Atif Aslam and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who were supposedly spotted at an earlier India-Pakistan match.

Team India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and social media personality RJ Mahvash have once again found themselves at the centre of dating rumours after their appearance together at the Champions Trophy Finals in Dubai on Sunday. Their friendly interaction, filled with laughter and captured in social media videos, has reignited speculation about their relationship, despite Mahvash's earlier denials. It is pertinent to know that all this comes amid reports of Chahal's separation from his choreographer wife Dhanashree Verma.

The rumours initially surfaced in December 2024, when a photo of the pair from a Christmas celebration went viral. This coincided with reports of Chahal's separation from his wife, choreographer Dhanashree Verma. Mahvash had firmly rejected the speculation, labeling the rumors as unfounded and misleading.

However, what has caught the attention of netizens is AI chatbot Grok, developed by X (formerly Twitter), provided incorrect information about Chahal and Mahvash's viral photo from the match. When a user asked Grok to identify the individuals in the photo, the chatbot mistakenly claimed they were Pakistani singer Atif Aslam and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who were supposedly spotted at an earlier India-Pakistan match.

@grok who are these in the photo.? — Harinadh Amuluru (@HarinadhAmuluru) March 9, 2025

This error quickly gained attention on social media, with many users expressing amusement and others criticizing the AI's lack of accuracy. Some users called for improvements in Grok's training, tagging Elon Musk in their comments. For instance, one user joked that AI is not ready to replace human jobs due to such mistakes, while another suggested that Grok needed a "check-up."

The photo of Chahal and Mahvash sparked curiosity, especially given recent reports about Chahal's personal life. The two were seen cheering for Team India, and their photos quickly went viral on social media platforms.