WWE legend Hulk Hogan to get married again at 69, announces engagement with 45-year-old girlfriend

Legendary WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan is all set to get married for the third time to his yoga instructor girlfriend, who is 25 years younger to him.

Hulk Hogan aka Terry Gene Bollea, who is one of the most iconic wrestlers of WWE and was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame, has announced that he is set to get married for the third time to his girlfriend Sky Daily, his girlfriend of the last one year.

WWE champion Hulk Hogan and Sky Daily announced their engagement on social media, where it was revealed that the wrestling legend had proposed to his girlfriend at a restaurant in Tampa, Florida. "She was crazy enough to say 'Yes' brother," he said in an Instagram video shared by the Los Angeles Times.

While talking about the proposal, Hulk Hogan said at a friend’s wedding, “I guess because when you guys were getting married, you handed her your bouquet. That makes her next.”

The retired wrestler announced his engagement to Sky Daniels when he was attending a friend’s wedding. Hulk Hogan has been married twice before, and Sky Daniels has three children from her previous marriage, as per foreign news agencies.

Hulk Hogan, who is 69 years old, is set to get married to yoga instructor Sky Daniels who is 25 years younger than him. Before this, Hogan got divorced from Linda Hogan in 2009 and Jennifer McDaniel in 2021.

Hulk Hogan had met Sky Daily at a party over a year ago, soon after which they struck up a friendship. Hogan revealed that the 45-year-old yoga instructor had introduced her to her three children, and he had fallen in love with them as well.

Hogan and Daily had been photographed together a lot over the last year, and their 25-year age gap had been making a lot of waves on social media. Taking to Twitter last year, the WWE wrestler said, “Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life.”

READ | This dancer left family wealth, slept hungry to establish multi-crore business; worked with SRK, Kareena, Shahid