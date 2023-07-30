Headlines

WWE legend Hulk Hogan to get married again at 69, announces engagement with 45-year-old girlfriend

Manipur: Kuki leader, BJP MLA advocates creating three separate Union territories

Bro box office collection day 2: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film sees drastic fall, earns Rs 17 crore

Fardeen Khan-Natasha Madhvani to part ways after 18 years of marriage: Report

This dancer left family wealth, slept hungry to establish multi-crore business; worked with SRK, Kareena, Shahid

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

WWE legend Hulk Hogan to get married again at 69, announces engagement with 45-year-old girlfriend

ISRO launches PSLV-C56 carrying 7 foreign satellites from Sriharikota

Bro box office collection day 2: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film sees drastic fall, earns Rs 17 crore

Exquisite architectural marvels: 10 Magnificent monuments built by Mughals

AI reimagines CID as Hollywood 80s detective show

5 cricketers who were part of Indian Army, IAF

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

ISRO launches PSLV-C56 carrying 7 foreign satellites from Sriharikota

Manipur Violence: Opposition I.N.D.I.A MPs visit relief camps, blames BJP for the current situation

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Fardeen Khan-Natasha Madhvani to part ways after 18 years of marriage: Report

Bro box office collection day 2: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film sees drastic fall, earns Rs 17 crore

Kangana Ranaut hints 'womaniser superstar' Ranbir Kapoor begged her to date him, calls his marriage to Alia Bhatt fake

HomeViral

Viral

WWE legend Hulk Hogan to get married again at 69, announces engagement with 45-year-old girlfriend

Legendary WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan is all set to get married for the third time to his yoga instructor girlfriend, who is 25 years younger to him.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hulk Hogan aka Terry Gene Bollea, who is one of the most iconic wrestlers of WWE and was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame, has announced that he is set to get married for the third time to his girlfriend Sky Daily, his girlfriend of the last one year.

WWE champion Hulk Hogan and Sky Daily announced their engagement on social media, where it was revealed that the wrestling legend had proposed to his girlfriend at a restaurant in Tampa, Florida. "She was crazy enough to say 'Yes' brother," he said in an Instagram video shared by the Los Angeles Times.

While talking about the proposal, Hulk Hogan said at a friend’s wedding, “I guess because when you guys were getting married, you handed her your bouquet. That makes her next.”

The retired wrestler announced his engagement to Sky Daniels when he was attending a friend’s wedding. Hulk Hogan has been married twice before, and Sky Daniels has three children from her previous marriage, as per foreign news agencies.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hulk Hogan (@hulkhogan)

 

Hulk Hogan, who is 69 years old, is set to get married to yoga instructor Sky Daniels who is 25 years younger than him. Before this, Hogan got divorced from Linda Hogan in 2009 and Jennifer McDaniel in 2021.

Hulk Hogan had met Sky Daily at a party over a year ago, soon after which they struck up a friendship. Hogan revealed that the 45-year-old yoga instructor had introduced her to her three children, and he had fallen in love with them as well.

Hogan and Daily had been photographed together a lot over the last year, and their 25-year age gap had been making a lot of waves on social media. Taking to Twitter last year, the WWE wrestler said, “Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life.”

READ | This dancer left family wealth, slept hungry to establish multi-crore business; worked with SRK, Kareena, Shahid

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Inside Gautam Singhania's residence worth Rs 6000 crore, 2nd most expensive home after Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia

India Couture Week 2023: Bhumi Pednekar stuns in golden ensemble as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl

Post Office Schemes: From Kisan Vikas Patra to NSE, try these government schemes to double your money

Bank holiday in August 2023: Banks to remain closed for 14 days this month, check full list

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail brought these luxury Italian brands to India in deals worth Rs 2000 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE