'Wrong profession...': Delhi cop mesmerises internet with soulful voice, sings Arjit Singh's 'Dil Sambhal Ja Zara'

Photo: Instagram

As numerous such videos go viral every day, social media has evolved into a platform for billions of users to showcase their talent. One such video is popular on Instagram and has received a lot of attention on social media. A cop from the Delhi Police named Rajat Rathor can be seen in the Instagram video singing soulfully in the song "Dil Sambhal Ja Zara" by Arjit Singh.

In the viral video, the police officer is seen standing in what appears to be an underground parking lot. He soon begins singing in a pleasant voice. You might be mesmerised by his incredible voice and end up playing the song repeatedly.

On March 12 of last month, the video was uploaded. More than 9.7 lakh people have watched the video since it was posted, and the numbers keep rising. The video has also received nearly 1.9 lakh likes. People responded to the video by posting a variety of comments.

On the popular post's over 1,900 comments, one person wrote "Soothing." Wrong profession, said another. Blessed voice" With more than 52,000 followers on Instagram, Rajat Rathor, a Delhi Police officer, has a sizable fan base. In addition to being a police officer, he also claims to be a singer, writer, and composer on Instagram. On his account, he frequently posts videos of himself singing and travelling.