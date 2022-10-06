Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Wow! Old woman gracefully performs Garba; Old video goes viral

Now an elderly woman has left netizens awestruck with her energetic Garba performance.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

Wow! Old woman gracefully performs Garba; Old video goes viral
Image Credit: YouTube

New Delhi: The festive season has arrived, and everyone is ready to celebrate and have a good time. A plethora of videos of people performing Garba have surfaced online since Navratri began. Now an elderly woman has left netizens awestruck with her energetic Garba performance. The video was shared on a Youtube channel named Devesh Mirchandani and it is again going immensely viral on social media.


In the viral video, an elderly woman donning a simple saree can be seen gracefully doing the garba steps and it is just mesmerising to watch her perform. Her expressions are just spot-on and she has a beautiful smile on her face as she performs garba. There are chances that her garba skills may amaze you too and might make you say 'wow'.

Since being shared on October 2019, the video has amassed more than 1.9 m views and over 13,000 likes on YouTube.

"Such beautiful gestures and expressions, wrote a user, with several emoticons. "this is so beautiful! What a mesmerizing performance," posted another. "Maam, you are so graceful. I am amazed every single time. Love and lots of love," commented a third. "this aunty won the internet" shared a fourth.

 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Durga Puja 2022: Missing Bengal? Check top 4 pandals to visit in Delhi
Viral photos that sparked BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours
Who is Sreenath Bhasi, Malayalam actor arrested for abusing female anchor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chennai power cut today: Check list of areas that will be affected
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.