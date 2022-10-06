Wow! Old woman gracefully performs Garba; Old video goes viral

Image Credit: YouTube

New Delhi: The festive season has arrived, and everyone is ready to celebrate and have a good time. A plethora of videos of people performing Garba have surfaced online since Navratri began. Now an elderly woman has left netizens awestruck with her energetic Garba performance. The video was shared on a Youtube channel named Devesh Mirchandani and it is again going immensely viral on social media.



In the viral video, an elderly woman donning a simple saree can be seen gracefully doing the garba steps and it is just mesmerising to watch her perform. Her expressions are just spot-on and she has a beautiful smile on her face as she performs garba. There are chances that her garba skills may amaze you too and might make you say 'wow'.

Since being shared on October 2019, the video has amassed more than 1.9 m views and over 13,000 likes on YouTube.

"Such beautiful gestures and expressions, wrote a user, with several emoticons. "this is so beautiful! What a mesmerizing performance," posted another. "Maam, you are so graceful. I am amazed every single time. Love and lots of love," commented a third. "this aunty won the internet" shared a fourth.