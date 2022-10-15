Search icon
Wow! Little boy dances to Justin Bieber's Love Me song, viral video has over 54 million views

Now video of a little boy grooving energetically to Justin Bieber's Love Me song has gone viral online.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 12:29 PM IST

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: In today's edition of wholesome videos that spread joy, here's a clip of a dancing kid that might make you smile. It's also possible that you'll end up watching the video several times.  Now video of a little boy grooving energetically to Justin Bieber's Love Me song has gone viral online. Netizens were thrilled when they witnessed the young boy's performance, and you might enjoy it as well. The video is shared on Instagram by handle named @cutieevibza.

Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @cutieevibz

In the video, a boy danced to Justin Bieber's Love Me song. He completely owned the performance and his energy was contagious. The clip is simple yet absolutely entertaining. We're sure you'll watch the video on a loop like we did. 

The video has been posted on September 28. Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 54 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also accumulated nearly4 million likes. Netizens were extremely impressed with boy's dance skills and called him a superstar. 

“He's so clever being that young! Talented child.!! and get this kid to dance practice he’ll be amazing” shared an Instagram user. “He loves his dance!! But, also really loved his performance!!!” commented another. “This just made me happy, thanks for sharing” expressed a third. “I can watch it whole day.. this is so good,” posted a fourth. “Pure love!! i loved it.. absolutely best!,” wrote a fifth.

