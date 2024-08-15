Would you let a fish clean your teeth? This diver did, and it’s going viral, watch

A diver's viral video shows him allowing two fish to clean his teeth while he floats with his mouth wide open.

Imagine letting a fish enter your mouth and patiently waiting for it to clean your teeth. One diver did just that, and the video has gone viral online. The footage shows him with his mouth wide open, perfectly still, almost like a statue, allowing two small fish to act as dentists and inspect his oral health.

The video, originally shared on TikTok, was later posted on Instagram by Dailymail with the caption, “That little fish is taking dental hygiene very seriously!” In the clip, the diver floats in the water as a fish explores every part of his teeth. Shortly after, another fish joins the scene, and together, they continue their unusual mission.

Since its release, the video has gone viral, garnering numerous likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video of the diver and the fish: “It’s amusing how the mask is just filling up,” one user commented. Another asked, “What if it goes down your throat?” A third joked, “He has a fish being territorial in his mouth.” Someone else wondered, “Idk if I’m just clueless but how is he breathing?”

This quirky underwater moment has clearly captured the attention of social media, with many people finding it both entertaining and intriguing.