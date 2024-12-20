A viral video featuring a couple paragliding with their dog is rapidly being circulated online. However, netizens do not seem too happy with it. Many have slammed the couple for endangering the dog’s life for “likes and attention on social media”.

The clip has been shared on Instagram. Although the dog seemed calm during the adventure, many have raised concerns about his safety mid-air.

“After years of waiting, we are at Bir for our first paragliding experience!" The clip was captioned.

Here’s how netizens reacted

The viral clip has garnered over 1.4 million views, drawing irk from netizens.

"This seems a bit much. All your dog cares for, is your love & company. Did y’all do this just for likes and attention?" an user commented.

Another user wrote, "Wth is this. Dogs don’t need such kind of adventure and excitement. They don’t have 6 sensesWhy r we forgetting this. Take him to a lake, to snow clad mountain, dessert during winter or even to the river. This is definitely unwanted, you are doing it just for the sake of your happiness and your adrenaline.On top of it- most countries do not have any first aid, safety measures for animals and no advanced health tech for animals in surgeries or even for recovery. This is now sounding ridiculous to me!"

A third joined in, "I would never ever do this to my babies. They don’t understand adventure. Its not for them."