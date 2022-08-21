'Worth billions': Anand Mahindra shares Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's 'most valuable' advice

The most valuable advice od Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, shared by Anand Mahindra

On Sunday, the industrialist Anand Mahindra yet again took to his Twitter account to post a motivational post. The post was about the "advice" from the 62-year-old billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who passed away due to sudden cardiac arrest earlier this month.

“This post is being widely shared. At the last stage of his life, Rakesh gave the most valuable and profitable investment advice ever. It's an advice that is worth billions and the best part is, it requires investing your time, not your money.” In the end, he used the hashtag ‘SundayThoughts' Mr Mahindra wrote.

Read | From Rs 5,000 to Rs 46,000 crore: How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala became one of India's top wealth creators

In Anand Mahindra’s tweet, there was a screenshot of an old interview of the big bull investor where he said, that his worst investment had been his health, and urged everyone to “invest the most in that”.

It was also written that, in the world we live in today, most of the people spend almost their whole life in earning money, but they neither pay attention to their health to enjoy the wealth earned and Don’t invest in it. The journey of earning money for most of the people is stressful and it directly affects our physical and mental health.

This post is being widely shared. It received over 5,000 likes within an hour. Users also retweeted Mr Mahindra’s post and shared their thoughts and response.