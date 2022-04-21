Worst nightmare! Woman catches Covid’s Delta and Omicron variants within record 20 days

File Photo

Being Covid-19 positive is one of the most dreaded things these days. A Spanish woman recently got Covid-19 infected twice within 20 days. Based on Spanish researchers, this is the shortest-known gap between infections.

According to tests, this 31-year-old woman was infected with two different variants of Covid. She first got infected with the Delta variant in late December and later caught the Omicron variant in January.

Based on this case, researchers have confirmed that one can get infected with Covid-19 more than once despite getting fully vaccinated.

As per research, reinfections in the UK need 90 days between positive tests. According to this, health officials claim that about 900,000 people have potentially been infected twice with Covid up to the start of April.

The Spanish woman didn’t develop any Covid-19 symptoms after her first positive PCR test. It was only after three weeks that she developed some cough and fever. Thereafter, she took another test. Further, testing unveiled that the patient has been infected with two different strains of Covid-19.

Speaking at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, study author Dr. Gemma Recio highlighted that the Omicron variant can “evade the previous immunity acquired either from a natural infection with other variants or from vaccines.”

“In other words, people who have had Covid-19 cannot assume they are protected against reinfection, even if they have been fully vaccinated. Nevertheless, both previous infection with other variants and vaccination do seem to partially protect against severe disease and hospitalisation in those with Omicron”, she added.