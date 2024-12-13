At just the age of 18, he became the youngest chess world champion, defeating Ding Liren of China in a nail-biting match

Indian chess grandmaster D Gukesh has achieved what once seemed like a distant dream. At just the age of 18, he became the youngest chess world champion, defeating Ding Liren of China in a nail-biting match. Gukesh is now only the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to claim the prestigious title.

This incredible journey began when Gukesh was seven years old and dreamed of becoming a world champion. His parents, Rajinikanth and Padma Kumari, supported him every step of the way, though they never imagined he would achieve his dream in just 11 years.

In the final game of the championship, Gukesh secured 7.5 points to Ding's 6.5, winning the deciding match after a marathon battle.

Gukesh’s journey to the top was not easy. His father, Rajinikanth, gave up his career as an ENT surgeon to accompany his son to tournaments, while his mother, Padma, a microbiologist, became the family's sole breadwinner. The family faced financial struggles, relying on friends and crowd-funding to support Gukesh’s chess aspirations.

Gukesh's chess journey began with one-hour lessons three times a week in 2013, the same year Viswanathan Anand lost his world title to Magnus Carlsen. By 2017, Gukesh had become an International Master, and in 2019, he became the second-youngest Grandmaster in history at the time. His early successes included gold at the under-9 Asian School Championship and the under-12 World Youth Chess Championship.

His passion for chess was so intense that his parents decided to pull him out of regular school after Class IV. Despite financial challenges, Gukesh climbed the ranks, eventually surpassing his idol, Anand, to become India’s No. 1 player last year.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Gukesh trained at the Westbridge-Anand Chess Academy, founded by Viswanathan Anand. This mentorship played a key role in refining his skills and preparing him for the world stage.

Now, as the youngest chess world champion, Gukesh’s victory is not just a personal triumph but a proud moment for India.