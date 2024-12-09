Known for its white marble buildings, intricate statues, and manicured gardens, the city has earned the title of the 'world's weirdest city'

Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, is unlike any other city in the world. Known for its white marble buildings, intricate statues, and manicured gardens, the city has earned the title of the "world's weirdest city." Despite its beauty, its streets remain very empty.

Travel blogger Drew Binsky, who visited Ashgabat, described it as "a strange version of Disneyland in the desert." He noted that 80% of the city's buildings are covered in white marble imported from Italy, earning it a Guinness World Record. The city’s fountains, statues, and carefully maintained gardens showcase the wealth brought in by Turkmenistan’s vast natural gas reserves.

However, the city operates under strict rules set by former dictator Saparmurat Niyazov, who led the country from 1985 until his death in 2006. Niyazov's bizarre laws included renaming months after his family members, banning circuses for being "too noisy," and outlawing pet dogs because he disliked their smell.

The capital was originally established during Turkmenistan’s time as a Soviet Republic. After a devastating earthquake in 1948, it was completely rebuilt, with Niyazov spearheading the "White City" project that gave Ashgabat its unique appearance.

The empty streets remain a mystery, but some suggest the extreme heat, with temperatures often exceeding 40°C, plays a role. Others point to the country’s totalitarian regime, which creates a controlled and isolated atmosphere similar to North Korea. Visitors often report feeling watched and discouraged from taking photos.

Despite all of this, Ashgabat is a fascinating destination, has immense wealth, history, and remains mysterious.