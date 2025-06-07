Baba Vanga, the famous 20th century blind prophet of Bulgaria, has made a shocking prediction that is likely to change the world and the entire human civilization. Baba Vanga is the one who predicted major world events, including the September 11 terror attack on the Twin Towers in New York, USA.

Now, he has made a scary prediction for June 7, 2025 -- yes! that's tomorrow -- whan Mars changes its zodiac sign. According to Indian astrologers, the red planet represents war, agreession and chaos. A change in its position is considered highly inauspicious.

According to astrologers, Mars will change its sign on this day. And accordingly, it is being seen as an inauspicious phenomenon for times to come.

Baba Vanga predictions for 2025

Baba Vanga has made chilling predictions for the year 2025. According to the Bulgarian seer, the world will be divided into two civilizations with contrasting mindsets with a section of people indulged in technology and the other in spirituality.

Moreover, Baba Vanga had warned the “smoke rising from below will scare everyone”, which many believe to be the South Atlantic Magnetic Anomaly -- a region of weakened magnetic field intensity over the South Atlantic Ocean and South America.

He had also predicted about "poison" dissolving in water bodies which could lead to birth of new diseases. Interestingly, health experts have indicated that waterborne viruses and fungi could cause new epidemics after June 2025.

However, it is unclear at this time whether the changes will be for the better or worse, but considering the global situation where the world is witnessing two major wars including Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas as well as the recent conflict between India and Pakistan, experts fear that the change in the position of Mars hints at the escalation of these conflicts, ultimately pushing the globe into World War III and massive destruction.