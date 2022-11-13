World War II-era planes collide at Dallas air show, horrific video goes viral

Screengrab

New Delhi: Two World War II-era planes collided during an air show in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, according to aviation officials. Six passengers on board the plane are reported to have died in the crash. Videos of the horrible act have gone viral on social media. Take a look here:

OMG - two planes collided at ‘Wings Over Dallas’ air show today



This is crazy



pic.twitter.com/CNRCCnIXF0 — James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) November 12, 2022

Dear God. B-17 mid air at the Dallas Airshow. This hurts to watch. pic.twitter.com/KsFkX3TlRI — Dale Stark (@DaleStarkA10) November 12, 2022

The incident occurred during "America's Premier World War II Airshow," which was reportedly held over Veterans Day weekend and featured over 40 World War II-era aircraft. According to Leah Block, a spokesperson for Commemorative Air Force, there were five crew members on the B-17 and one on the P-63.

As many of you have now seen, we have had a terrible tragedy in our city today during an airshow. Many details remain unknown or unconfirmed at this time. The @NTSB has taken command of the crash scene with @DallasPD and @DallasFireRes_q continuing to provide support. November 12, 2022

"As many of you have now seen, we have had a terrible tragedy in our city today during an airshow. Many details remain unknown or unconfirmed at this time. The @NTSB has taken command of the crash scene with @DallasPD and @DallasFireRes_q continuing to provide support," Mayor Johnson tweeted.



Videos circulating on social media show the smaller plane descending on the lower-flying B-17 and eventually colliding with it. Following the collision, the two planes disintegrated into several large pieces and crashed to the ground.

According to officials, both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) launched investigations, with the latter taking the lead and providing updates.