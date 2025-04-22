Initially, many people refused to record Rezso Seress' Gloomy Sunday. However, later in 1935, this song was recorded and released. As soon as the song was released, the number of suicides in Hungary suddenly started increasing.

Whenever we are sad or happy, at a wedding or party, celebrating a festival or a celebration, the first thing we hear is the sound of songs. Everyone has different preferences for songs, while some people like old and calm songs, others prefer to listen to pop songs with loud music. But what happens when, after listening to a song, you feel like taking your own life? In 1933, a Hungarian musician named Rezso Seress wrote a song called Gloomy Sunday.

Rezso Seress wrote this song when his girlfriend left him, and the lyrics of it were so sad that whoever heard it was deeply saddened. It is said that this song was so heartbreaking that some people even committed suicide after listening to it. This was the reason why it was named the Hungarian Suicide Song.

Initially, many people refused to record Gloomy Sunday. However, later in 1935, this song was recorded and released. As soon as the song was released, the number of suicides in Hungary suddenly started increasing. In many cases, this song was found playing near people, or the song was mentioned in their suicide notes. According to reports, initially, about 17 people had lost their lives due to this song. Later, this number reached close to 100. The situation worsened so much that in the year 1941, the government had to ban this song.

After about 62 years, i.e., in the year 2003, the ban on this song was lifted. But by then, many lives had been lost. Rezso Seress' girlfriend also committed suicide after listening to this song. The most surprising thing is that Rezso Seress also chose the same day for his death, which was mentioned in the song, i.e., Sunday. Rezso Seress committed suicide in Budapest in January 1968. He survived jumping out of a window, but later in the hospital, he choked himself to death with a wire.

It is said that the lyrics of this song were so sad that they described death as comfort and life as pain. There was so much pain in the singer's voice that the listener would break down. Despite this, this song was sung by more than 100 singers in 28 languages. The most famous version among these was sung in English by Billie Holiday, which was later banned. The film Gloomy Sunday, based on the story of this song, was also released in Hungary and Germany in 1999.

