Countries like Russia, Canada, China, and the USA are some of the largest countries in the world, but do you know which is the smallest country in the world? We are talking about the Republic of Molossia, the smallest country in the world, where the population is only 33 people, and tourists can stay for only 2 hours. There are many unique countries in the world, but there is hardly any country like Molossia. This country, located in the US state of Nevada, has a population of only 33 people, with tourists only allowed to visit for 2 hours.

The story of Molossia began in 1977 when Kevin Baugh and a friend of his declared it a new country, separate from the US. They gave their home the status of a country that still exists today as an independent micronation. Although Molossia has not received official recognition from any country, it has its own rules, traditions, and currency. Every resident here belongs to the same family. The President of the country is Kevin Baugh himself.

Molossia has small but all the necessary facilities like general stores, a library, and a crematorium. There is no need for any big government here, as everything is run by Kevin Baugh and his family. Molassia, a self-declared micronation with its own flag, currency, and a president, is also open to tourists who can visit for short periods, usually two hours. They can even get their passports stamped.

The tour of Molassia is completed in just 2 hours, in which the President himself takes people around the country. He tells about the buildings, roads, and history of Molossia. This experience feels like a tour of a small country. Molossia is also popular on social media due to its unique identity. People search it on Google with keywords like 'the smallest country in the world'. It has also become a favorite place for travel bloggers and content creators.

Although Molossia does not have many resources, self-reliance, and simplicity are its greatest strengths. The President himself is involved in everything from cleaning to hospitality, and his passion is nothing but commendable.

Even after 40 years, Molossia has maintained its unique identity in the world. This shows that the importance of a country is not in its area but in its ideas and systems, making Molossia truly a living wonder.

