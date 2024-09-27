This is world's slowest train, crosses 291 bridges, 91 tunnels, takes 8 hours to travel this short distance, it is...

This scenic journey is a must for anyone looking to experience comfort and style

The Glacier Express offers an unforgettable 8-hour train journey through the stunning Swiss Alps, connecting two luxury resorts, Zermatt and St. Moritz. Along the way, passengers enjoy breathtaking views of snow-covered peaks, beautiful valleys, and charming alpine villages.

This scenic route crosses 291 bridges and passes through 91 tunnels, showcasing incredible engineering achievements. Two highlights of the journey include the iconic Landwasser Viaduct and the Oberalp Pass, which is the highest point of the route at 2,033 metres above sea level.

One of the Glacier Express's unique features is its large panoramic windows, which extend to the ceiling. These windows provide unobstructed views of the dramatic alpine scenery, allowing passengers to fully immerse themselves in the beauty of the landscape.

The train also offers a luxurious travel experience with comfortable seating, gourmet dining, and attentive service. For those looking for an even more exclusive experience, the Excellence Class provides spacious seats, a 7-course meal, and personalised service.

The Glacier Express operates year-round, with different seasonal views. In winter, passengers can see snow-covered mountains, while in summer, the scenery changes to lush green valleys and blooming alpine meadows.

This scenic journey is a must for anyone looking to experience the beauty of the Swiss Alps in comfort and style.