This mega-project offers office spaces, luxury hotels, shopping malls, and residential apartments

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is now home to the world’s second tallest building—Merdeka 118. This impressive skyscraper stands 678.9 meters (2,227 feet) tall with 118 floors, overtaking Shanghai Tower in China, which was previously in second place.

Merdeka 118 is not just a tall structure; it is a symbol of Malaysia’s progress. Located near the historic Merdeka Stadium, where Malaysia declared independence in 1957, the tower’s diamond-shaped design reflects the country’s culture and heritage. It was designed by Fender Katsalidis Architects, an Australian firm.

This mega-project offers office spaces, luxury hotels, shopping malls, and residential apartments. It also features the tallest observation deck in Southeast Asia, providing breathtaking views of Kuala Lumpur. One of its highlights is Malaysia’s first Park Hyatt Hotel, adding to the country’s luxury hospitality sector.

Merdeka 118 is also a sustainable building. It has received the LEED Platinum certification, recognizing its eco-friendly design and energy efficiency. The total cost of the project is estimated to be over $1.5 billion.

On January 10, 2024, Malaysia’s King officially inaugurated the tower, marking its place as a global architectural icon.