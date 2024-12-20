Currently, the Central Tower in Manhattan, New York, holds the record for the world’s tallest residential building, standing at 472.4 meters. The Senna Tower will surpass this height by 36.6 meters.

Balneário Camboriú, Brazil, known for its stunning skyline of high-rise buildings, is set to have the world’s tallest residential tower, the Senna Tower. Reaching a remarkable height of 1,670 feet (509 meters), this architectural masterpiece honours Brazil’s legendary Formula One driver, Ayrton Senna.

According to a News18 report, the skyscraper, designed by Lalali Senna, a renowned Brazilian artist, and niece of Ayrton Senna, has already received environmental and other governmental approvals. The construction of the tower is expected to cost approximately Rs 4,700 crore.

Currently, the Central Tower in Manhattan, New York, holds the record for the world’s tallest residential building, standing at 472.4 meters. The Senna Tower will surpass this height by 36.6 meters.

Ayrton Senna is widely considered one of the greatest figures in motorsport, celebrated for his extraordinary talent and unwavering determination on the track. He won three Formula One World Championships with McLaren in 1988, 1990, and 1991. Senna's career was defined by his incredible speed and unmatched skill.

On 1 May 1994, Senna was killed after his car crashed into a concrete barrier while he was leading the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix at the Imola Circuit in Italy. Senna's legacy continues to inspire aspiring drivers and motorsport enthusiasts around the world, solidifying his place as an iconic figure in racing history.

Lalali Senna shared her vision of transforming the Senna Tower into a tribute to her uncle's "heroic journey," symbolizing his unique transition from the physical to the spiritual. The sparkling glass tower will feature lights reaching its peak, making it the most brightly lit landmark in the city at night.