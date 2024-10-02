World's tallest residential tower to be built in this city; check height, construction cost and more

At present, the Central Tower in Manhattan, New York, holds the title of the world’s tallest residential skyscraper, standing at a height of 472.4 meters.

Balneário Camboriú, Brazil, famous for its striking high-rise skyline is set to have the world’s tallest residential tower, the Senna Tower. Standing at an impressive 1,670 feet (509 meters), this architectural marvel pays tribute to Brazil’s legendary Formula One driver, Ayrton Senna.

According to a News18 report, the skyscraper, designed by Lalali Senna, a renowned Brazilian artist, and niece of Ayrton Senna, has already received environmental and other governmental approvals. The construction of the tower is expected to cost approximately Rs 4,700 crore.

Ayrton Senna is widely regarded as one of the greatest legends in motorsport history, celebrated for his exceptional talent and fierce determination on the racetrack. With three Formula One world championships under his belt, all achieved with the McLaren team in 1988, 1990, and 1991. Senna's career was marked by his remarkable speed and unparalleled skill.

On 1 May 1994, Senna was killed after his car crashed into a concrete barrier while he was leading the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix at the Imola Circuit in Italy. Senna's legacy continues to inspire aspiring drivers and motorsport enthusiasts around the world, solidifying his place as an iconic figure in racing history.

Lalali Senna expressed her intention to transform the Sena Tower into a symbol of her uncle’s “heroic journey,” representing his distinctive transition from the physical realm to the spiritual. The sparkling glass skyscraper will feature lights running to its top, making it the most illuminated landmark in the city at night.

