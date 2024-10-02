World's tallest residential tower to be built in this city; check height, construction cost and more

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

‘Defeated, ineffective’: US President Joe Biden’s big update after Iran fires 200 missiles at Israel

Bumper gains for investors as 2 Anil Ambani stocks witness 60% surge in September

Meet IAS officer, BITS graduate who left high-paying job at Google, got highest marks in UPSC exam, he is...

Happy Mahalaya 2024: Here are WhatsApp wishes, status, Facebook quotes and messages to share with your friends, family

Meet man who quit his job at ISRO, then began taxi company, its turnover is Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
‘Defeated, ineffective’: US President Joe Biden’s big update after Iran fires 200 missiles at Israel

‘Defeated, ineffective’: US President Joe Biden’s big update after Iran fires 200 missiles at Israel

Bumper gains for investors as 2 Anil Ambani stocks witness 60% surge in September

Bumper gains for investors as 2 Anil Ambani stocks witness 60% surge in September

Meet IAS officer, BITS graduate who left high-paying job at Google, got highest marks in UPSC exam, he is...

Meet IAS officer, BITS graduate who left high-paying job at Google, got highest marks in UPSC exam, he is...

NASA shares stunning images of Ring Nebula

NASA shares stunning images of Ring Nebula

10 best dark comedy films to watch on OTT

10 best dark comedy films to watch on OTT

Top 10 highest-rated Indian films on IMDb

Top 10 highest-rated Indian films on IMDb

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Rajinikanth’s major health update, hospital says superstar had swelling in…

Rajinikanth’s major health update, hospital says superstar had swelling in…

Meet actress who was discovered at 12, worked in over 300 films, made hit pair with Jeetendra, Amitabh Bachchan

Meet actress who was discovered at 12, worked in over 300 films, made hit pair with Jeetendra, Amitabh Bachchan

Govinda shoots self in leg, David Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha visit hospital

Govinda shoots self in leg, David Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha visit hospital

HomeViral

Viral

World's tallest residential tower to be built in this city; check height, construction cost and more

At present, the Central Tower in Manhattan, New York, holds the title of the world’s tallest residential skyscraper, standing at a height of 472.4 meters.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 06:29 AM IST

World's tallest residential tower to be built in this city; check height, construction cost and more
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Balneário Camboriú, Brazil, famous for its striking high-rise skyline is set to have the world’s tallest residential tower, the Senna Tower. Standing at an impressive 1,670 feet (509 meters), this architectural marvel pays tribute to Brazil’s legendary Formula One driver, Ayrton Senna. 

According to a News18 report, the skyscraper, designed by Lalali Senna, a renowned Brazilian artist, and niece of Ayrton Senna, has already received environmental and other governmental approvals. The construction of the tower is expected to cost approximately Rs 4,700 crore.

At present, the Central Tower in Manhattan, New York, holds the title of the world’s tallest residential skyscraper, standing at a height of 472.4 meters. The Senna Tower will surpass it by 36.6 meters.

Ayrton Senna is widely regarded as one of the greatest legends in motorsport history, celebrated for his exceptional talent and fierce determination on the racetrack. With three Formula One world championships under his belt, all achieved with the McLaren team in 1988, 1990, and 1991. Senna's career was marked by his remarkable speed and unparalleled skill. 

On 1 May 1994, Senna was killed after his car crashed into a concrete barrier while he was leading the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix at the Imola Circuit in Italy. Senna's legacy continues to inspire aspiring drivers and motorsport enthusiasts around the world, solidifying his place as an iconic figure in racing history.

Lalali Senna expressed her intention to transform the Sena Tower into a symbol of her uncle’s “heroic journey,” representing his distinctive transition from the physical realm to the spiritual. The sparkling glass skyscraper will feature lights running to its top, making it the most illuminated landmark in the city at night.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

How to identify hidden signs of your child's depression and how to go about it

How to identify hidden signs of your child's depression and how to go about it

Meet MBA graduate, who has joined Ratan Tata's Rs 140000 crore company in key role as...

Meet MBA graduate, who has joined Ratan Tata's Rs 140000 crore company in key role as...

DNA Explainer: What action has BCCI taken on overseas players who pull out after being picked at IPL auction?

DNA Explainer: What action has BCCI taken on overseas players who pull out after being picked at IPL auction?

What is Green War Room, created to curb Delhi air pollution?

What is Green War Room, created to curb Delhi air pollution?

Meet Indian man with ZERO salary, who never sells his shares, still lives lavish life

Meet Indian man with ZERO salary, who never sells his shares, still lives lavish life

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement