World's tallest man meets world's shortest man, old video goes viral

The world's tallest man, Sultan Kosen, celebrated his 41st birthday, marked by Guinness World Records sharing a throwback video of his meeting with the shortest man, Chandra Dangi, in 2014.

Standing at an impressive 8 feet, 3 inches, Sultan Kosen of Turkey claimed the title of the world's tallest living man in 2009. The contrasting figure in this unique meeting was Chandra Bahadur Dangi from Nepal, who measured just 251 centimeters and weighed a mere 32 pounds. The unlikely pair united at a London event in 2014, creating a memorable photo op that GWR shared on social media.

Wishing Mr. Kosen a happy birthday, GWR posted the video on Instagram, recounting the peculiar meeting of extremes. "A very happy birthday to the tallest living man @sultankosen47," the caption read. "In 2014, Sultan (251 cm/8 ft 2.8 in) met the shortest man ever, Chandra Dangi on Guinness World Records Day. They were joined by GWR's Editor-in-Chief, Craig Glenday," it continued.

The video captures the two men posing for pictures and attempting an awkward handshake, providing a glimpse into the fascinating world of extreme heights.

Guinness World Records shared that Mr. Kosen, in addition to his towering stature, is a part-time farmer who can effortlessly reach a basketball hoop without jumping. His record-breaking height, attributed to a condition known as pituitary gigantism, earned him the title of the world's tallest living man in 2009, surpassing China's Xi Shun, who measured a comparatively modest 7 feet 9 inches. Notably, Mr. Kosen also holds the record for the largest hand on a living person, with his hand measuring 11.2 inches from the wrist to the tip of his middle finger.

Chandra Bahadur Dangi, on the other hand, holds the distinction of being the shortest adult human ever verified by Guinness World Records. Regrettably, he passed away in 2015 at the age of 75. Afflicted by primordial dwarfism, a condition rarely allowing survival past 30, Mr. Dangi spent his entire life in the remote Nepalese mountain village of Rhimkholi.

Expressing his sentiments at the 2014 event, Sultan Kosen told CNN, "To be able to finally meet Chandra after all this time is amazing. Even though he is short and I am tall, we have had similar struggles throughout our lives, and when I look into Chandra's eyes, I can see he's a good man." In response, Mr. Dangi shared, "I was very pleased to see the tallest man in the world. I was curious to meet my extreme opposite. I'm so pleased to be a Guinness record holder. Thanks to this, I have visited many countries and met many people. I really love it." The unique friendship between these two extremes resonated beyond their exceptional heights, connecting them through shared life experiences.