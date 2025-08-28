Add DNA as a Preferred Source
World’s tallest Lord Ganesha idol stands in THIS country and its not India

The world’s tallest Ganesha idol stands in Thailand and not India. It is situated at Khlong Khuean Ganesh International Park, the 128 foot bronze statue is Lord Ganesha with symbolic fruits and highlights the deep spiritual ties between India and Thailand.

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 03:39 PM IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 has been started and it is celebrated with joy and grandeur all over India. It is not wrong to think that the world's tallest Lord Ganesha idol would be the country where the festival originated, isn’t it? However the tallest statue of lord Ganesha actually stands in Thailand.

Tallest Lord Ganesha idol in the world

The tallest statue of Lord Ganesha is located at the Khlong Khuean Ganesh International Park in Chachoengsao province, Thailand. Standing at a height of 128 feet (39 metres), the idol is as tall as a 12-storey building, making it one of the most breathtaking religious monuments in the world.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 7 types of modak to offer Lord Ganesha as prasad

Unique features of the Bappa idol

This magnificent idol is crafted from 854 bronze pieces and portrays Lord Ganesha with four hands. Each hand holds a symbolic fruit which is sugarcane, banana, mango, and jackfruit representing Thailand’s agricultural prosperity.

The mouse and the modaks

At the feet of this towering statue lies a massive sculpture of Ganesha’s vahana (divine vehicle), the mouse, carrying modaks (sweet dumplings). This unique feature adds cultural depth, blending symbolism with devotion. The park itself spans 40,000 square metres, making it a key tourist attraction in Thailand.

Ganesh worship in Thailand

In Thailand, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as “Phra Phikanet”, revered as the remover of obstacles and the deity of success, wisdom, and prosperity. His presence in Thai spiritual life demonstrates the strong cultural and religious ties between India and Thailand.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

While Maharashtra and other parts of India remain the heart of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the world’s tallest Ganesha idol resides in Thailand. Standing 128 feet tall, the statue is a symbol of devotion, cultural unity, and the global reach of Lord Ganesha’s blessings.



ALSO READ: Viral video: Salman Khan worships Lord Ganesha, celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Salim, Salma, Arbaaz, Riteish, Genelia; leaves netizens divide

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
