The new structure will stand at more than 1,800 feet with 154 floors of luxury living like no other.

A skyscraper in Brazil is set to become the world's tallest apartment building. It will outdo New York City's Central Park Tower. The new structure, known as the Senna Tower, will stand at more than 1,800 feet with 154 floors of luxury living like no other.

The Senna Tower is inspired by the life of Ayrton Senna, the late Formula 1 motorsports icon and three-time world champion. Senna died in 1994 while racing in the San Marino Grand Prix. His niece, Lalalli Senna, an artist herself, was responsible for creating the tower to capture the essence and path of the motorsports legend.

This beautiful skyscraper will comprise a total of 228 residences, ranging from 204 regular apartments to 18 special suspended "mansions." Even the smallest homes will have a hefty price label of about $5 million (about Rs 43 crore). Two luxurious triplex penthouses, each spanning 9,700 square feet, will occupy the top floors of the tower. These posh apartments are valued at a whopping $53 million (₹453 crore), way more than the original estimate of $15.92 million. The sale of these penthouses will be managed by Sotheby's UK auction house.

The Senna Tower is a joint venture between Brazilian retail chain Havan, the Senna family, and building company FG Empreendimentos. The overall investment for this ambitious project is estimated at over $525 million and is set to be finished by 2033.

By comparison, New York's Central Park Tower is currently the tallest apartment building. At the same time, another Manhattan skyscraper, the Steinway Tower, is titled the world's skinniest skyscraper. Completed in 2022, the Steinway Tower rises 1,400 feet high with an impressive height-to-width ratio of 24:1.8. Its four-story penthouse, dubbed a "quadplex," recently hit the market for $110 million.

With the Senna Tower's record-breaking height and sophisticated design inspired by a celebrated sports icon, Brazil will boldly enter the global market of luxury real estate and architecture. This skyscraper is destined to be not only a residence but also a perfect example of passion.