Viral

World's smallest Rubik's Cube weighs just 0.33 grams, but will cost you a whopping Rs…

This Rubik’s Cube is made from aluminum, the cube weighs just 0.33 grams (0.01 ounces) and measures a mere 0.19 inches on each side, making it roughly a thousandth the size of a standard Rubik's Cube.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 06:33 AM IST

World's smallest Rubik's Cube weighs just 0.33 grams, but will cost you a whopping Rs…
Japanese toy company MegaHouse introduced the world’s smallest Rubik's Cube on Thursday. Despite its miniature size, this remarkable toy comes with a hefty price tag.

The Rubik's Cube is a 3D puzzle in which players twist and turn 26 smaller cubes in order to return them to their original arrangement.

This Rubik’s Cube is made from aluminum, the cube weighs just 0.33 grams (0.01 ounces) and measures a mere 0.19 inches on each side, making it roughly a thousandth the size of a standard Rubik's Cube.

According to a CNN report, MegaHouse began conceptualizing the cube four years ago and initiated its production process in 2022.

The creation of this miniature product took about two years to complete. Despite its small size, the cube carries a whopping price tag of Rs 4,39,595.56 (777,777 yen), reflecting its uniqueness and the intricate craftsmanship involved in its development.

The cube is now available for pre-order on the MegaHouse website, with shipping anticipated by April next year. It comes with a stand that certifies it as the "World's Smallest Rubik's Cube."

Notably, this Rubik’s Cube was recognized by Guinness World Records in August as the smallest rotating puzzle ever created.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
