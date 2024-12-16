This particular Rubik’s Cube is made from aluminum, weighs only 0.33 grams (0.01 ounces), and measures just 0.19 inches per side, making it approximately one-thousandth the size of a standard Rubik’s Cube.

Japanese toy company MegaHouse earlier this year unveiled the world's smallest Rubik's Cube. Despite its tiny size, this extraordinary toy comes with a significant price tag.

The Rubik's Cube is a 3D puzzle where players twist and turn 26 smaller cubes to restore it to its original configuration.

According to a CNN report, MegaHouse began conceptualizing the cube four years ago and initiated its production process in 2022. The creation of this miniature product took about two years to complete. Despite its small size, the cube carries a whopping price tag of Rs 4,39,595.56 (777,777 yen), reflecting its uniqueness and the intricate craftsmanship involved in its development.

In August, this Rubik’s Cube was officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the smallest rotating puzzle ever made.

