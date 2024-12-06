Interestingly, the flight duration is shorter than the length of the runway at most major airports.

Flights are usually linked to long-distance travel, but there's an exceptionally short flight that lasts under 2 minutes. The world's shortest scheduled commercial flight operates between Westray and Papa Westray, two islands in the Orkney archipelago of Scotland.

The flight between Westray and Papa Westray typically takes only 90 seconds, though it can extend to 2-3 minutes if the weather is unfavourable.

Loganair operates the flight using a small Britten-Norman Islander aircraft, which holds eight passengers and one pilot. This distinctive service has been running since 1967 and is officially recognized by the Guinness World Records. The fastest recorded flight between Westray and Papa Westray was just 53 seconds, a record set by pilot Stuart Linklater, making it the shortest scheduled passenger flight in the world.

Covering a distance of approximately 1.7 miles (2.73 km) across the water, this flight is part of a subsidized public service obligation. It is part of a three-airport loop connecting Westray Airport, Papa Westray Airport, and Kirkwall Airport, which is the primary hub for the Orkney Islands.

Passengers, whether locals or visitors, are often mesmerized by the islands' natural beauty and the simplicity of life in the area.

