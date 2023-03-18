World's shortest bodybuilder Pratik Mohite ties knot with partner; wedding pic goes viral

Headlines

Who is Jaswant Singh Gill? Man whose daring act made it to World Book of Record, life inspired Akshay's Mission Raniganj

Meet popular online tutor who cracked UPSC with AIR 384 in first attempt, resigned as IAS officer after 1 year due to…

Dark reality of ‘Kota factory’: 26 student suicides in 10 months, who is the real culprit?

Did Abhishek Malhan pay Rs 25 lakh for negative PR against Elvish Yadav? BB OTT 2 runner-up says ‘maine usko text kara…’

Chandramukhi 2 Twitter review: Netizens hail Kangana Ranaut’s ‘terrific’ performance, call horror-comedy ‘blockbuster’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is Jaswant Singh Gill? Man whose daring act made it to World Book of Record, life inspired Akshay's Mission Raniganj

Meet popular online tutor who cracked UPSC with AIR 384 in first attempt, resigned as IAS officer after 1 year due to…

Dark reality of ‘Kota factory’: 26 student suicides in 10 months, who is the real culprit?

Rinku Singh meets Neeraj Chopra in Asian Games 2023

10 Low-maintenance dog breeds for busy owners

8 simple tricks for healthy hair

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Oscar 2024: Malayalam movie '2018' is India's official entry

EP 3: Kane Williamson | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC'23

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

Who is Jaswant Singh Gill? Man whose daring act made it to World Book of Record, life inspired Akshay's Mission Raniganj

Chandramukhi 2 Twitter review: Netizens hail Kangana Ranaut’s ‘terrific’ performance, call horror-comedy ‘blockbuster’

Did Abhishek Malhan pay Rs 25 lakh for negative PR against Elvish Yadav? BB OTT 2 runner-up says ‘maine usko text kara…’

HomeViral

Viral

World's shortest bodybuilder Pratik Mohite ties knot with partner; wedding pic goes viral

The 28-year-old bodybuilder Pratik Vitthal Mohite who is from Maharashtra tied knot with 22-year-old Jayaa, who also has a short stature like him.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 02:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The wedding bells chimed in the house of Pratik Vitthal Mohite, the world's shortest bodybuilder at 3 feet 4 inches, as he got married to Jayaa who is 4 feet 2 inches tall. He bagged the Guinness World Records title for the “shortest competitive bodybuilder (male) in the world” in 2021.

The 28-year-old bodybuilder who is from Maharashtra tied knot with 22-year-old Jayaa, who also has a short stature like him. Pratik met his partner four years ago and the couple got engaged later, according to Daily Mail. In viral photos shared by Pratik on Instagram, he is seen dressed as a groom and dancing happily atop a vehicle as people gather around him to celebrate.

In another photo, Pratik Vitthal Mohite is seen standing next to his wife and other family members. Video of pre-wedding rituals like haldi ceremony was shared by the bodybuilder on his social media.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pratik Mo

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pritam J Mha

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pratik Mohit

 

Pratik Vitthal Mohite won Guinness World Record title 

Pratik Vitthal Mohite kicked off his bodybuilding career back in 2012 and initially struggled to perform exercises and hold equipment due to his size. He did not give up and worked hard in the gym. Pratik first competed at a bodybuilding

competition in 2016 and insists that his family and friends are “very supportive and helpful”. He applied for a Guinness World Record title on his friend's suggestion and was named the world's shortest competitive bodybuilder in 2021.

Pratik revealed, "I liked Jayaa the instant I met her and I think she liked me, she appeared amazed by my physique but I couldn't provide for her," Daily Mail reported. The bodybuilder continued by saying that he had to get a job first in order to provide for his wife. This week, Pratik wed Jayaa in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony after deciding he was ready to settle down.

READ | 'Heaven on earth': Video showing mesmerizing view of a train passing by Ranpat waterfall goes viral

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

CBI reaches Imphal to investigate student killings, kidnapings in Manipur

Meet lesser-known Indian billionaire, invested early in Rs 13874600 crore company, net worth climbed to…

Did Abhishek Malhan pay Rs 25 lakh for negative PR against Elvish Yadav? BB OTT 2 runner-up says ‘maine usko text kara…’

Viral video: Isha Ambani plays with her baby boy Krishna during Ganesh puja, Nita Ambani holds Aadiya close, watch

Meet Abhishek Surana, IIT graduate who left high-paying banking job to crack UPSC; earned AIR 10

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE