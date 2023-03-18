World's shortest bodybuilder Pratik Mohite ties knot with partner; wedding pic goes viral

The 28-year-old bodybuilder Pratik Vitthal Mohite who is from Maharashtra tied knot with 22-year-old Jayaa, who also has a short stature like him.

The wedding bells chimed in the house of Pratik Vitthal Mohite, the world's shortest bodybuilder at 3 feet 4 inches, as he got married to Jayaa who is 4 feet 2 inches tall. He bagged the Guinness World Records title for the “shortest competitive bodybuilder (male) in the world” in 2021.

The 28-year-old bodybuilder who is from Maharashtra tied knot with 22-year-old Jayaa, who also has a short stature like him. Pratik met his partner four years ago and the couple got engaged later, according to Daily Mail. In viral photos shared by Pratik on Instagram, he is seen dressed as a groom and dancing happily atop a vehicle as people gather around him to celebrate.

In another photo, Pratik Vitthal Mohite is seen standing next to his wife and other family members. Video of pre-wedding rituals like haldi ceremony was shared by the bodybuilder on his social media.

Pratik Vitthal Mohite won Guinness World Record title

Pratik Vitthal Mohite kicked off his bodybuilding career back in 2012 and initially struggled to perform exercises and hold equipment due to his size. He did not give up and worked hard in the gym. Pratik first competed at a bodybuilding

competition in 2016 and insists that his family and friends are “very supportive and helpful”. He applied for a Guinness World Record title on his friend's suggestion and was named the world's shortest competitive bodybuilder in 2021.

Pratik revealed, "I liked Jayaa the instant I met her and I think she liked me, she appeared amazed by my physique but I couldn't provide for her," Daily Mail reported. The bodybuilder continued by saying that he had to get a job first in order to provide for his wife. This week, Pratik wed Jayaa in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony after deciding he was ready to settle down.

READ | 'Heaven on earth': Video showing mesmerizing view of a train passing by Ranpat waterfall goes viral