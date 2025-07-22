World's safest country announced, India beats UK, US; check list

Andorra was ranked the safest country in the world in 2025, while India scored higher than the US and UK in the Numbeo Safety Index.

Andorra, a tiny European country located in the Pyrenees mountains between France and Spain, has been named the safest country in the world for 2025, according to the latest Numbeo Safety Index. The country scored an impressive 84.7 in the index, making it the most secure place to live or visit this year. Interestingly, three Middle Eastern countries, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Oman, were also ranked in the top five, reflecting their strong focus on public safety, modern policing, and low crime rates. Taiwan came fourth, followed by Oman in fifth place.

The Numbeo Safety Index is based on data contributed by users worldwide. It reflects people’s real-life experiences and feelings of safety, as well as data on crime, law enforcement, and general public security.

India Ranks Higher Than UK and US

A surprising highlight of the 2025 report was that India ranked higher than traditionally "safe" countries like the United Kingdom and the United States. India was placed at 66th position with a safety score of 55.7, while the UK stood at 87th (score: 51.7) and the US at 89th (score: 50.8).

Among other South Asian nations, China ranked the highest at 15th place with a score of 76.0, followed by Sri Lanka at 59th (score: 57.9), Pakistan at 65th (score: 56.3) and Bangladesh at 126th (score: 38.4).

Top 10 Safest Countries in 2025

Andorra – 84.7

UAE – 84.5

Qatar – 84.2

Taiwan – 82.9

Oman – 81.7

Isle of Man – 79.0

Hong Kong (China) – 78.5

Armenia – 77.9

Singapore – 77.4

Japan – 77.1

Least Safe Countries in the World

At the other end of the list, Venezuela was ranked the least safe country, with a low safety score of just 19.3. Other countries in the bottom ten included Papua New Guinea, Haiti, Afghanistan, South Africa, and Syria, reflecting high crime rates or ongoing civil unrest.

How the Safety Index Works

The Numbeo Safety Index is not based on official government data. Instead, it collects information from people living in or visiting each country. It takes into account how safe people feel in their daily lives, crime levels, and the presence (or lack) of effective policing. While it may not match exact official records, it offers a unique and helpful way to understand how secure or risky a place may feel to ordinary people.