At least 142,000 millionaires are likely to migrate to a new country in 2025, according to Henley & Partners, a global consultancy giant for residence and citizenship by investment. As per Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2025, the number of these high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) - possessing over USD 1 million in liquid assets - is projected to rise to 165,000 in 2026.

But do you know that an Islamic nation has maintained its position as the most-preferred destination among the riches? The United Arab Emirates (UAE), based in the middle-east, maintains its position as the world’s biggest wealth magnet 9,800 millionaires predicted this year. Notably, the United States, Italy and Switzerland are also among the most preferred destinations of the rich.

Why UAE?

With a record influx of 9,800 millionaires expected in 2025, the UAE is the most sought-after destination for the world’s richest. The reason? UAE’s welcoming immigration policies, political stability, zero income tax and world-class infrastructure attract millionaires, says the report.

Meanwhile, the US closely follows the UAE, with an influx of 7,500 millionaires projected this year. Italy and Switzerland hog the third and forth spot respectively. Saudi Arabia, another key Islamic nation in the middle-east, is also experiencing a rapid growth, with over 2,400 inbound millionaires expected in 2025, an eight-fold increase from last year.

Countries losing millionaires

The United Kingdom tops the list of “losers”, given the British nation is set to face largest single-year exodus of wealth, with 16,500 HNWIs projected to acquire residency elsewhere. China follows England, with 7,800 HNWIs likely to gain residency status in another country.

Coming to Asia, South Korea is likely to lose 2,400 millionaires this year. Moreover, India is also projected to see the exodus of 3,500 millionaires in 2025.