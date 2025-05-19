Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk took to X platform and shared a document that was a scorecard of her 'genius boy' computer aptitude test, where Elon musk scored a stunning A+.

Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk took to X platform and shared a document that was a scorecard of her 'genius boy' computer aptitude test, where Elon musk scored a stunning A+. Maye Musk wrote on X, “While sorting through photos, I came across computer aptitude test results of @elonmusk at 17. My genius boy. Proud mom.”

In the document dated May 17, 1989, with title "Elon Musk: Computer Aptitude Test", signed by JLM Wiechers, the director of Information Management of University of Pretoria in South Africa. It showed that Elon Musk got an A+ in Operating and Programming, and had a remark that said 'results are outstanding'

Elon Musk reacts, 'scored the highest...'

Elon Musk, who goes by the name Kekius Maximus on X, replied to it and said, “They said I scored the highest for engineering aptitude that they had ever seen. Or, in other words, not bad for a human, as a future AI might say.”

Elon Musk studied in the University of Pretoria for a brief period at the age of 17. He then moved to Canada, and took admission in Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario in 1990. Then he transferred to the University of Pennsylvania. Elon Musk is now one of the richest men in the world, and owns Tesla, SpaceX and X.

Internet amazed

Elon Musk's scorecard document went viral on social media. The internet was amazed to see the world's richest man's outstanding performance in operating and programming. One user wrote, "Proud of you Elon and proud of his mom for nurturing his son. Well done mom." Another user said, "You have every right to be proud of your genius boy, Maye." Some even commented, "Elon Musk is the Genius of the World."