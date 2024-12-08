Elon Musk’s Grok AI chatbot is now free for all users, offering limited features while aiming to rival ChatGPT and Gemini with advanced updates.

Elon Musk’s Grok AI chatbot, developed under his AI venture xAI, is now free to use for all users, marking a major shift in Musk's approach to AI accessibility. Previously available only to premium subscribers on X (formerly known as Twitter), the paywall has been removed, allowing more people to explore Grok without a subscription. This move aligns Grok more closely with competitors like ChatGPT and Gemini, which have long provided free versions of their AI chatbots.

While xAI has not yet issued an official statement about this change, several users on X have confirmed that they can now access Grok at no cost. Our tests also verified that the AI chatbot is available directly through the X platform.

The free version of Grok comes with certain limitations to its usage. Users can send up to 10 messages every two hours and analyse a maximum of three images per day, according to reports shared by users online. Despite these restrictions, this development opens up opportunities for more users to experience Grok's capabilities.

Unlike its rivals, Grok remains embedded within the X platform, but there are reports suggesting that it may soon be launched as a standalone app. If this happens, Grok could follow in the footsteps of ChatGPT and Gemini, which already have dedicated apps available on iOS and Android platforms.

Elon Musk has also teased potential updates for Grok, including advanced features such as processing documents in formats like PDFs and Word files. These enhancements could give Grok a competitive edge in the increasingly crowded AI market.

This development comes as xAI recently secured $6 billion in funding, boosting its valuation to over $40 billion. A portion of these funds is being invested in expanding its supercomputer facility in Memphis, Tennessee. This facility houses Collosus, a powerful computing system critical to xAI's AI innovations.

Simultaneously, Musk has intensified his legal battle with OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman. He has also added Microsoft to his lawsuit, accusing both parties of engaging in monopolistic practices within the AI industry.