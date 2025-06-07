Elon Musk deleted a post claiming Donald Trump is named in the sealed Jeffrey Epstein files, sparking fresh controversy.

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has deleted a shocking post from his X (formerly Twitter) account, where he claimed that former US President Donald Trump was mentioned in secret documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. The deleted post has stirred fresh debates and added fuel to long-standing speculations around the late sex offender's connections with powerful figures.

The now-removed message suggested that Trump’s name being in the Epstein files was the reason why certain documents had never been released to the public. Musk had written: "Time to drop the really big bomb. Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" He followed it with another post saying, "Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out," which he also later deleted.

The timing of the post has raised eyebrows, especially as Musk and Trump have been trading insults online in recent weeks. However, Musk’s move to delete the posts may hint at an attempt to ease tensions between the two. Just last month, Musk stepped down from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and criticised Trump over a large government spending bill and the sweeping tax cuts known as the "big, beautiful bill".

What Are the Epstein Files?

The Epstein files include a mix of court documents, testimonies, and sealed legal records tied to Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal activities. Epstein, a financier, was convicted of sex offences and had close connections with many high-profile people, including politicians, celebrities, and business leaders. While some names in the files have been revealed over the years, others remain hidden due to court protection.

In February, US Attorney General Pam Bondi pushed for the release of more documents related to Epstein. However, many of the records that became public were already accessible through past lawsuits, public court filings, or Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.

Old Photo of Musk and Maxwell Resurfaces

Amid the controversy, an old 2014 photo of Elon Musk with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s close associate and former girlfriend, started circulating again online. Maxwell was sentenced in 2021 for helping Epstein run a trafficking network involving underage girls. Musk has earlier explained the picture as an accidental photobomb at a Hollywood party and denied having any real connection to Maxwell or Epstein.

In 2018, it was also claimed by a New York Times reporter that Epstein said he had given advice to Musk, a claim the Tesla CEO has strongly denied.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation or evidence to support Musk’s claim about Trump’s name being in the Epstein files. Still, the online buzz continues, with conspiracy theorists and internet sleuths digging deeper into what they believe are hidden truths behind sealed documents.