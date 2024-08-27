Twitter
A secret luxury yacht worth double Antilia, owned by an unnamed Malaysian businessman, tops the Forbes list as the world

Apple signs pact with major Indian company, will share content, it is…

World's only hotel where everything covered with gold, from walls to toilet, it is located in...

Amid CEO Pavel Durov's arrest, Telegram may be banned in India if...

World's only hotel where everything covered with gold, from walls to toilet, it is located in...

Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake is a five-star hotel in Vietnam that dazzles with its extensive gold decor, including walls, furniture, and bathroom fixtures.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 06:21 PM IST

World's only hotel where everything covered with gold, from walls to toilet, it is located in...
Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake
Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake: Around the world, many places are famous for their unique features—some for their stunning beaches, others for their impressive infrastructure. However, today we’re going to introduce you to a hotel that stands out due to its entirely golden decor. This hotel, located in Hanoi, Vietnam, is making headlines for covering nearly everything in gold, from the walls to the bathroom fixtures. Here’s a closer look at this extraordinary hotel.

The hotel in question is called the Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake. It’s a five-star establishment with 25 floors and 400 rooms. What makes this hotel truly special is its extensive use of gold. Every detail, from the doors and windows to the furniture, faucets, and even the toilets, is coated in gold. Guests staying here will feel like royalty, as even the dining utensils are made of gold.

The hotel’s exterior is equally impressive. The facade is adorned with 54,000 square feet of gold-plated tiles. Inside, the luxurious golden theme continues throughout the lobby, furniture, and décor. Even the staff uniforms are in red and gold, complementing the opulent ambiance.

Bathrooms in this hotel are also a showcase of golden elegance. The furniture and decor in the rooms feature gold plating, and all bathroom fixtures, including bathtubs, sinks, and showers, are made of gold. The hotel’s infinity pool, located on the rooftop, has an outer wall covered in gold-plated bricks.

Staying at this hotel comes with a hefty price tag. The cost for a basic room starts at around 20,000 rupees. For a double-bedroom suite, the rate is approximately 75,000 rupees per night. The hotel offers six different types of rooms and suites. The most luxurious option, the Presidential Suite, comes at a staggering 4.85 lakh rupees per night.

The Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake is not just a hotel; it’s a testament to extravagant luxury and opulence. Its golden decor makes it a unique and standout destination for those looking to experience a touch of royal splendor.

 

