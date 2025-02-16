Old Tjikko sprouted almost 9,560 years ago, making it older than the Egyptian pyramids, Stonehenge, and the rise of human civilisation. It is only 5 metres tall.

A tree in Sweden is the world’s oldest living tree which has withstand every extreme weather condition for 9,000 years. Old Tjikko, in the Tundra region, is a Picea abies, also called the Norway spruce or European spruce. It is a species of spruce native to Northern, Central and Eastern Europe.

The spruce has stood for years braving challenging weather conditions like harsh cold, wind and other extreme changes in the environment. A team of researchers led by Leif Kullman applied carbon dating to tell Old Tjikko’s actual age in 2004. The tree regenerates through a cloning process, where a new trunk grows from its surviving root system after the original trunk dies.

Old Tjikko sprouted almost 9,560 years ago, making it older than the Egyptian pyramids, Stonehenge, and the rise of human civilisation. It is only 5 metres tall. This ancient tree has survived numerous ice ages and warming periods, serving as a living archive of Earth's environmental changes over millennia.

Old Tjikko is now declared a protected natural wonder, which will allow it to be remained preserved and undisturbed for more years.