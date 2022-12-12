Search icon
World's 'oldest' jeans found in sunken ship from 1857 sold at THIS unbelievable price, can you guess?

World's oldest jeans was one of 270 Gold Rush era artefacts that were retailed for a grand amount of $1 million in Reno last week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 04:27 PM IST

The world's oldest pair of jeans, discovered in a sunken trunk inside an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of North Carolina, auctioned for an unbelievable US$114,000 (Rs 94 lakh), proving just how fascinating it is to find treasures and artefacts from ancient times.

The five-button fly on the massive laborer's jeans is white in colour. The Associated Press mentioned Holabird Western American Collections in their report as saying that the pant was one of 270 Gold Rush era artefacts that were retailed for a grand amount of $1 million in Reno last week.

Some people think that the white pair was made by Levi Strauss, one of the oldest and most well-known denim producers in the world. The discovered pair is 16 years older than Levi's. According to the Associated Press, San Francisco-based Levi Strauss & Co. made the first pair in 1873.

However, according to some experts, there may be connections to Strauss based on some historical evidence. At the time, Strauss was a wealthy dry goods wholesaler, and the white pants may have been an early design in their jean line. Levi Strauss & Co. argued that they were merely a wholesaler and did not engage in the production of clothing prior to 1873.

The company's historian and archivist, Tracey Panek, said, "The pants are not Levi's nor do I believe they are miner's work pants." Although it's unknown who created the pants, one thing thing is a fact that they were made before September 12th, 1857.

Considering that these jeans were recovered from a ship that drowned on September 12, 1857, during a storm. This ship was travelling via Panama from San Francisco to New York. There is no other proof that older jeans exist. These miners' jeans are comparable to the first flag raised on the moon, according to Dwight Manley, the auctioneer of the jeans and managing partner of California Gold Marketing Group. "This is a significant historical moment," according to him.

