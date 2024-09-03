Twitter
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears watch worth Rs 1.18 crore of this brand in selfie with Priscilla Chan

Techno Paints to set up experience centres in all metros

Petronas takes the lead in supercharging India's energy transition

West Bengal Assembly passes state anti-rape Bill: 5 key highlights

Where is UPSC topper Tina Dabi's sister, IAS officer Ria Dabi?

World's oldest company, survived over 1400 years with 40 generations, it is located in...

Kongo Gumi is the world's oldest continuously operating company, and has been building temples for over 1,400 years.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 05:15 PM IST

World's oldest company, survived over 1400 years with 40 generations, it is located in...
Kongo Gumi
Kongo Gumi is a remarkable Japanese construction company that holds the title of the oldest continuously operating business in the world. Specializing in the construction of temples, this family-owned company has been in operation for over 1,400 years, spanning 40 generations of the Kongō family. Founded in 578 AD, Kongō Gumi has built some of Japan's most iconic structures, including the country's first Buddhist temple, Shitennō-ji, located in Osaka.

The company's origin story is fascinating. During the early days of Buddhism in Japan, there were no skilled craftsmen available to build temples. Prince Shōtoku invited a well-known Korean builder, Shigemitsu Kongo, to Japan to take on the task. Kongo was commissioned to build the Shitennō-ji, marking the beginning of Kongō Gumi's long history.

Throughout its existence, Kongō Gumi has faced many challenges, including the devastation of World War II and a decline in Buddhism's popularity. However, the company has shown incredible adaptability. For example, when temple construction declined, they shifted their focus to other areas, like making coffins. Despite these challenges, the company has continued to thrive.

In January 2006, Kongō Gumi became a subsidiary of Takamatsu Construction Group. Even so, the company has stayed true to its roots, preserving the traditional craftsmanship known as "miyadaiku." This ancient craft is still practiced by the company today, with eight autonomous groups continuing the work using refined versions of tools and techniques that have been passed down for nearly 1,500 years.

Today, only one member of the Kongō family remains involved in the company. The 41st head of the family, a daughter of the 40th head, continues to uphold the family legacy. Despite these changes, Kongō Gumi remains a respected name in the world of construction, admired for maintaining its ancient traditions while delivering high-quality craftsmanship.

