At a remarkable age of 74, Wisdom, a Laysan albatross, has once again exceeded expectations by laying her first egg in four years at the Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge in Hawaii.

This significant event confirms her status as the oldest known wild bird in the world, a title she has held since being tagged in 1956 when she was at least five years old.

Wisdom's recent nesting signifies a new chapter in her life, as her long-time mate, Akeakamai, has been missing for several years. Due to this absence, Wisdom has engaged in courtship with other males since her return to the atoll.

Wildlife experts are hopeful that the egg she is incubating with her new partner will hatch successfully. Jonathan Plissner, supervisory wildlife biologist at Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge, said "We are optimistic that the egg will hatch".

Throughout her lifetime, Wisdom has laid approximately 50 to 60 eggs and has successfully raised around 30 chicks.

Laysan albatrosses usually lay one egg each year and take turns incubating it for about seven months. These remarkable seabirds are recognized for their impressive wingspan, which can reach up to 80 inches, and their ability to cover vast distances over the ocean.

Wisdom's life story exemplifies resilience in the face of environmental challenges. She has endured numerous threats, including plastic pollution and habitat loss caused by climate change.

Her continued ability to breed at such an advanced age offers hope for the future of seabirds encountering similar difficulties. As millions of albatrosses return to Midway Atoll each year to nest, Wisdom stands as a captivating symbol of longevity and adaptability in nature.