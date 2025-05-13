Additionally, 85% live close to healthcare and education facilities, showing how pedestrian-friendly the city truly is.

Tourists looking to save money on car rentals are now choosing holiday destinations they can enjoy on foot. A recent study by Compare the Market has revealed the world’s most walkable cities — and the top spot goes to Munich, Germany. The Bavarian capital beat famous cities like Milan and Paris thanks to how easy it is to explore on foot. According to the study, 86% of Munich’s 1.6 million residents live within 0.6 miles of a car-free space. Additionally, 85% live close to healthcare and education facilities, showing how pedestrian-friendly the city truly is.

Tourists will be pleased to know that many of Munich’s main attractions are close together. The historic Marienplatz square is a must-visit spot, known for its beautiful buildings and the famous Rathaus-Glockenspiel clock. The clock performs daily, showing moving figures reenacting stories from Munich’s past.

Just five minutes away on foot is the Frauenkirche — a stunning Gothic church with twin towers and a mysterious “Devil’s Footprint” inside. Another eight-minute walk takes visitors to the Residenz Munich, the former royal palace full of artwork, royal treasures, and grand rooms.

For those wanting a break from the city, the Englischer Garten (English Garden) is nearby. This large park offers green space, peaceful views, and even a surfing spot at the Surferwelle. Visitors can also relax in one of the beer gardens and enjoy a local beer, which costs about €4 (£3.40).

Getting to Munich is also easy. Direct return flights from Heathrow to Munich Airport take under two hours and cost around £246 in June, according to Skyscanner.

Other cities in the top five walkable destinations include Milan, Warsaw, Helsinki, and Paris. On the other end of the list, Manila was ranked the least walkable city due to its car-heavy streets and lack of safe pavements for pedestrians.