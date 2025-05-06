What makes this train so special is its attention to luxury and detail. The coaches were originally built in the 1920s and still reflect that classic charm.

Today, rail networks around the world are among the best ways to travel. Trains have come a long way from basic seating arrangements. Some now offer experiences that feel like travelling in a moving palace or luxury hotel. Among these, one train stands out for offering ultra, mega, and super luxury – the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express (VSOE).

The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express is a private luxury train that runs across major European cities like London, Paris, Venice, Vienna, Prague, and Budapest. It is currently owned by Belmond and was launched on May 25, 1982, by James Sherwood, an American businessman from Kentucky.

What makes this train so special is its attention to luxury and detail. The coaches were originally built in the 1920s and still reflect that classic charm. The train offers marble bathrooms, elegant cabins, a 24-hour butler service, and even free-flowing champagne. Every part of the train is designed to make passengers feel like royalty during their journey.

The VSOE is not just a way to get from one place to another – it’s an experience in itself. You can enjoy world-class food, stunning views, and unmatched comfort as you travel through some of Europe’s most beautiful cities.

However, luxury comes at a cost. A journey on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express can cost up to Rs 406,479.54 per trip, according to reports. If you’re interested, you can visit www.seat61.com for booking details and travel plans.

For comparison, India also has its own luxurious train – the Maharajas’ Express, operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).