The Hallucination by Graff Diamonds is the world’s most expensive watch, worth Rs 478 crore, featuring 110 carats of rare multi-coloured diamonds.

Watches are no longer just tools to check the time; they’ve become a symbol of fashion, luxury, and status. But one watch has taken the idea of luxury to an entirely new level. Meet “The Hallucination,” the most expensive watch in the world, priced at a mind-blowing Rs 478 crore (around USD 55 million).

This incredible timepiece is designed by Graff Diamonds, a famous British jewellery brand known for its high-end diamond creations. The watch isn’t just expensive because of the brand—it’s a true work of art made using rare and colourful diamonds.

110 Carats of Rare Beauty

What makes The Hallucination so unique and valuable is the 110 carats of rare, multi-coloured diamonds that are set into the bracelet of the watch. These diamonds come in shades like blue, pink, yellow, orange, and green, and each one is cut into a different shape, such as heart, pear, emerald, radiant, and round cuts. The diamonds are placed in a platinum bracelet, and every single stone is hand-selected and polished to perfection.

It took several years of work by a team of designers, gemologists, and expert craftsmen to create this masterpiece. The diamonds are not just flashy—they are extremely rare and high in quality. The amount of effort, precision, and creativity that went into crafting this watch is why it's not just a watch, but a historic piece of jewellery.

A Watch That Looks Like a Rainbow

When you look at The Hallucination, it doesn’t look like a regular watch. In fact, many people say it looks like a rainbow made of diamonds. The tiny watch dial is surrounded by the diamonds and is almost hidden among them, making the timepiece more of a jewellery piece than a practical watch.

The Hallucination was first showcased at the Baselworld Watch and Jewellery Show, and it instantly grabbed the attention of watch collectors and luxury lovers around the world.

In the world of ultra-rich and collectors, owning something like The Hallucination isn’t just about time—it’s about taste, power, and owning something truly one of a kind.