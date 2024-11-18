Created by the esteemed Graff Diamonds, the remarkable Hallucination Watch is the creation of Laurence Graff, the visionary founder and chairman of the renowned brand.

Just like high-end cars and luxurious houses, certain watches are also known for their exorbitant price tags. Among the rarest and most coveted watches in the world, one reigns supreme for its unmatched luxury and sheer extravagance: the Graff Diamonds Hallucination Watch. Valued at an astonishing $55 million (Rs 465 crore approx.), the Hallucination is the most expensive watch ever made. This is far more than just a timepiece; it is a stunning blend of art, jewelry, and haute couture, redefining the concept of opulence.

Created by the esteemed Graff Diamonds, the remarkable Hallucination Watch is the creation of Laurence Graff, the visionary founder and chairman of the renowned brand. Unveiled at Baselworld in 2014, what makes The Hallucination truly unique is its lavish use of coloured diamonds, totaling an impressive 110 carats.

In addition to its exceptional craftsmanship, the Hallucination Watch features some of the rarest and most prized diamonds in the world, with dazzling shades of pink, blue, green, orange, and yellow. These fancy-coloured diamonds are highly sought-after for their rarity and value. Unlike conventional diamond watches that typically use round or baguette cuts, Graff has chosen a striking combination of heart, pear, emerald, marquise, and round-cut diamonds.

This unique selection of cuts and colours, combined with the sheer volume of diamonds, contributes to the watch's extraordinary price tag, making it a true masterpiece of both luxury and design.

This diverse array of diamond cuts creates a stunning showcase of colour, with the stones arranged to form a striking, multi-coloured rainbow effect around the platinum bracelet.

