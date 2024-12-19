The Hallucination Watch was made by the esteemed Graff Diamonds, with its visionary founder and chairman, Laurence Graff, at the helm.

Much like luxury cars and expensive homes, certain watches also command sky-high prices. Among the rarest and most sought-after timepieces globally, one stands out for its unparalleled luxury and extravagance: the Graff Diamonds Hallucination Watch. Priced at an eye-watering USD 55 million (approximately Rs 466 crore), the Hallucination holds the title of the most expensive watch ever created. This piece is much more than just a watch; it's a spectacular fusion of art, jewelry, and haute couture, setting a new standard for opulence.

The Hallucination Watch was made by the esteemed Graff Diamonds, with its visionary founder and chairman, Laurence Graff, at the helm. It was unveiled at Baselworld in 2014, and what truly sets the Hallucination apart is its extravagant use of coloured diamonds, amounting to a total of an astounding 110 carats.

Beyond its exceptional craftsmanship, the Hallucination Watch boasts some of the rarest and most valuable diamonds in the world, including diamonds in stunning shades of pink, blue, green, orange, and yellow.

These fancy-coloured diamonds are especially prized for their scarcity and worth. Instead of the usual round or baguette cuts found in typical diamond watches, Graff has selected an eye-catching mix of heart, pear, emerald, marquise, and round-cut diamonds.

This unique choice of cuts and colours, combined with the sheer quantity of diamonds, contributes to the watch's extraordinary cost, making it an unparalleled work of luxury and design. The arrangement of these diverse diamond cuts creates a breathtaking display of colour, with the stones forming a vibrant, multi-coloured rainbow effect across the platinum bracelet.