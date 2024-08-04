World's most expensive shoes, designed by Italian man, cost Rs...

The world's most expensive shoes has been named the "Moon Star Shoes" designed by Antonio Vietri.

Rs 164 crore which sounds like the net worth of some billionaire, but in fact it is the price of the world's most expensive shoes. As crazy as it may sound, it is true. Priced at $19.9 million (approx Rs 164 crore), the "Moon Star Shoes" are the world's most expensive shoes, designed by Italian shoe designer Antonio Vietri.

The "Moon Star Shoes" are a tribute to Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. This stunning piece of footwear was showcased in 2019 during the MIDE (Made in Italy, Designed in Emirates) Fashion Week, held on a yacht in Dubai. The event highlighted the unique fusion of Italian design and Emirati inspiration.

The heels of the Moon Star Shoes are made from solid gold and are decorated with 30 carats of diamonds, making them a true symbol of luxury and opulence. Additionally, these shoes incorporate an exceptional and rare material: a piece of a meteorite from Argentina, dating back to 1576. This rare inclusion adds to the shoes' exclusivity and astronomical value, making them not just a pair of shoes, but a piece of history and art.

Antonio Vietri is no stranger to creating high-value footwear. In 2017, he made headlines by crafting the world's first 24k gold shoes. His designs are known for their extravagance and innovation, consistently pushing the boundaries of luxury fashion.

The Moon Star Shoes represent the pinnacle of luxury footwear. They are not just about fashion, but also about telling a story. The combination of solid gold, diamonds, and a meteorite piece makes them a unique blend of earthly and celestial elements. The tribute to the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, further ties them to a symbol of human achievement and ambition.

Vietri's work continues to captivate the fashion world with its unique blend of craftsmanship and creativity. The Moon Star Shoes stand as a testament to his ability to merge art, history, and luxury into a single, breathtaking creation. These shoes are more than just an accessory; they are a statement of elegance, rarity, and timeless beauty.

