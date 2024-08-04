World's most expensive shoes, designed by Italian man, cost Rs...

Twitter
Meet Jeffrey Vandersay, wrist-spinner who guided Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in three years

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay takes 6-fer as Sri Lanka beat India by 32 runs, lead series 1-0

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

Who is Sanjeev Jain, CEO whom Delhi Police arrested from IGI airport after 60 km chase?

Meet Jeffrey Vandersay, wrist-spinner who guided Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in three years

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

8 great accidental discovery

Animals with real super powers

Top sports bikes under Rs 10 lakh in India

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Filmfare Awards South 2024 full list of winners: Chithha, Dasara win big; Vikram, Keerthy Suresh bag top acting honours

Made in Rs 20 crore, this film is based on true story of 11 friends, earned 12 times its budget, is only movie to...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Viral

World's most expensive shoes, designed by Italian man, cost Rs...

The world's most expensive shoes has been named the "Moon Star Shoes" designed by Antonio Vietri.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 04, 2024, 03:56 PM IST

World's most expensive shoes, designed by Italian man, cost Rs...
What is the price of the world's most expensive shoes?
Rs 164 crore which sounds like the net worth of some billionaire, but in fact it is the price of the world's most expensive shoes. As crazy as it may sound, it is true. Priced at $19.9 million (approx Rs 164 crore), the "Moon Star Shoes" are the world's most expensive shoes, designed by Italian shoe designer Antonio Vietri.

The "Moon Star Shoes" are a tribute to Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. This stunning piece of footwear was showcased in 2019 during the MIDE (Made in Italy, Designed in Emirates) Fashion Week, held on a yacht in Dubai. The event highlighted the unique fusion of Italian design and Emirati inspiration.

The heels of the Moon Star Shoes are made from solid gold and are decorated with 30 carats of diamonds, making them a true symbol of luxury and opulence. Additionally, these shoes incorporate an exceptional and rare material: a piece of a meteorite from Argentina, dating back to 1576. This rare inclusion adds to the shoes' exclusivity and astronomical value, making them not just a pair of shoes, but a piece of history and art.

Antonio Vietri is no stranger to creating high-value footwear. In 2017, he made headlines by crafting the world's first 24k gold shoes. His designs are known for their extravagance and innovation, consistently pushing the boundaries of luxury fashion.

The Moon Star Shoes represent the pinnacle of luxury footwear. They are not just about fashion, but also about telling a story. The combination of solid gold, diamonds, and a meteorite piece makes them a unique blend of earthly and celestial elements. The tribute to the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, further ties them to a symbol of human achievement and ambition.

Vietri's work continues to captivate the fashion world with its unique blend of craftsmanship and creativity. The Moon Star Shoes stand as a testament to his ability to merge art, history, and luxury into a single, breathtaking creation. These shoes are more than just an accessory; they are a statement of elegance, rarity, and timeless beauty.

 

